Applying makeup on a daily basis can take a toll on your skin–even more so if you’re prone to getting persistent breakouts. But just because your skin breaks out doesn’t mean you have to lay off a makeup routine. Instead, opt for products with added ingredients that simultaneously cover and treat skin.

From foundations to powders and even blushes, there are a variety of beauty products available for sensitive skin types. Below, we highlight six must-have makeup items to add to your beauty stash.