Pixie haircuts can be daunting for first-timers, but trust, once you chop off your locks, chances are you won’t want to go back to long hair. For one, pixie cuts are incredibly easy to maintain. Gone are the days of a 45-minute blow dry or curling session. And two, they are mega powerful. With a pixie cut, you are putting your face front and center for the world to see. Although these hairstyles work on every type of face shape, there are specific styles that work better on certain shapes.

Below, we’ve broken down some cuts that work whether you’re a heart, square or diamond-shaped beauty...