Discover Joan Smalls’ futuristic, easy and affordable trick for younger-looking skin

The beauty world has revolutionized the way it provides new alternatives for always looking radiant. The 2.0 era is upon us bringing us hot new trends like using specialty face masks, attracting the attention of celebrities like Joan Smalls, who has become obsessed with the results she gets from using foil masks. The model confessed that “masking” her face had several benefits like rejuvenating her skin and achieving a relaxed appearance.

Joan shows off her natural, glowing skin in a selfie

Foil sheets with restorative power

Out of a host of other face masks, the one Joan especially likes is one that delivers the results it was designed for: ﻿Estée Lauder’s “really cool” Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask ($22). “I let it sit on my skin for 15 to 20 minutes,”﻿ the model said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

It’s an innovative weekly treatment that repairs the damage caused to your skin by stress and the environment. The mask comes equipped with the technology of high performance foil sheets that create a protective barrier, which lets the ingredients directly penetrate deeply into the skin, making your skin instantly look more fresh and renewed. And the results look fabulous on the model.

Foil masks are one of the hottest skincare trends right now

Anti-aging formula

In addition to its novelty, the mask contains a star ingredient, hyaluronic acid, a substance that, despite occurring naturally in our body, is produced less over time, which can cause a loss in skin elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles.

That’s why this mask promises to give you that firming and rejuvenating effect that we all want. So if you’ve already noticed the first signs of wrinkles or expression lines, it’s a great time for you to try them.



It will help your skin be more smooth and supple – and looks pretty cool, too



Other options

Known as the new face masks 2.0, a few similar options are the Silver Foil Peel Off Face Mask ($2.99) from IDC Institute, which contains hyaluronic acid and a cocktail of natural plant extracts rich in antioxidant and rejuvenating properties.

Faith in Face also jumped in on the trend with their Prestige Platinum Mask ($15.90, pack of 5), which controls body heat, meaning better absorption that keeps the skin hydrated longer, just like the Silver Foil Hydrating Face Mask Sheet Mask ($3.99) from Masque Bar.