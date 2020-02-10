All the details behind Salma Hayek’s Greek goddess up-do and stunning makeup

There’s no night quite like the Oscars in the world of Hollywood. Salma Hayek arrived to the 92nd Academy Award show early on, and we could already tell she’d be serving one of the best looks of the night. The Mexican actress turned heads as she stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning Greek goddess-inspired one-shoulder gown courtesy of Gucci.

The Like a Boss star hit the red carpet in a Gucci number

When it came to the 53-year-old star’s dazzling details, celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez created a ballerina-inspired bun with a herbal botanical hair line. The Frida actress’ angelic up-do called for a crown and, of course, her glam squad added an embellished pearly floral headpiece to complete her look.

Kim K’s Mario Dedivanovic was behind Salma’s glam at the 2020 Oscars

“We chose to highlight the Bella Spirit collection, our most premium treatment line, knowing it would work for Salma, or any hair type,” explained the stylist.

Luckily, we have all the steps to help you create the Mexican-American star’s goddess look at home:

First, prep the hair with Bella Spirit Volumizing Mousse, $52 then apply Bella Spirit Styling Treatment Creme from the middle of the hair to the ends.

Bella Spirit Volumizing Mousse

Then, blow dry your hair straight in sections and then pull all the hair into a high pony and use Bella Spirit Finishing Treatment Spray, $45 around the hairline to get it nice and smooth. Try the Mason Pearson brush to get a smooth right pony.

Then if you have a headpiece you’d like to add, pin the headpiece in place. If not, you can skip this step and still achieve the look.

When it came to prepping Salma’s youthful canvas she turned to Iván Pol the celebrity facialist behind The Beauty Sandwich. His revolutionary technique takes a new approach to facials which are noninvasive, nontoxic alternative for the anti-aging skincare concerns. With The Beauty Sandwich he has crafted and developed a series of signature treatments using his advanced radio frequency technology custom tailored to provide a natural solution to volume loss and wrinkle-reduction.

©makeupbymario



Dreaming of a star-studded YSL beauty glam session

For her makeup, Salma borrowed Kim Kardashian’s main makeup man Mario to enhance her lids with touches of gold and matte fuchsia lippie with YSL beauty’s help. Talk about a complete lesson in Oscar slayage 101!

