Getting picture-perfect skin just got easier. Royal and celebrity makeup artist Mary Greenwell revealed her top beauty secrets when it comes to prepping her clients. Turns out, it is important to treat the skin to get the most out of your makeup application. Mary, who has worked with royals like Meghan Markle and Princess Diana as well as A-listers like Lily James and Cate Blanchett, shared some of her go-to products she swears by to get naturally glowing skin.