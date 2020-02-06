The internet is losing it over Cardi B getting her makeup done while sleeping

The lifestyle of the rich and famous calls for extraordinary measures that would make the average person think twice, but when you’re as busy as the Afro-Latina rapper Cardi B you have to get creative. That’s why the Dominican-Trinidadian beauty sometimes squeezes a nap session while her makeup team gets to work on her face.

©erika_lapearl_mua



Erika getting Cardi B ready for the Met Gala

On Tuesday, Cardi’s makeup artist Erika La' Pearl posted a photo of the hard-working Latina lying in bed snoozing away while her long-standing MUA applied lipstick and eyeshadow on her. It’s safe to say the Bodak Yellow rapper can literally sing, ‘I woke up like this,’ while on the road with Erika and we’re here for it.

©erika_lapearl_mua



Erika at work while the rapper catches her Z’s

This isn’t the first time, Erika has gone to great lengths to ensure the mother is red-carpet ready. After working with the star for over four-years now, Erika acknowledges that they’ve developed a different type of trust when it comes to creating Cardi’s looks.

©erika_lapearl_mua



A quick makeup touch never hurt anybody

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained how she climbs into her bed and uses her hair and fashion choices of the day or night to create a flawless canvas. “I want her to rest because she's so booked and busy," Erika explained. "So if I allow her to sleep, it makes me feel good because she gets good rest and she'll be energized. She was knocked out, mouth open, it's just funny to me though.”

She went on to explain that today, she’s able to apply concealer, foundation and everything in between on Cardi while she rest. Now that’s what you call a professional makeup artist.

