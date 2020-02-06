Bad Bunny is making waves. Not only in the music industry (did you see him perform with Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show?!), but also when it comes to men’s style. The reggaetonero isn’t afraid to rock a glittery or eccentric outfit when he’s on stage performing and he most certainly isn’t afraid to accessorize.

Recently, one of his go-to accessories has been blinged out nails. From neon pointy to metallic short, a variety of different and totally funky nails has taken over the singer’s Insta feed. Below, we highlight some of the most memorable designs. But be warned, you will want to takes these to your nail technician for some nail inspo at your next appointment!