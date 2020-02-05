Discover Priyanka Chopra’s surprising secrets to staying in shape

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most stunning celebrities on the scene, but how does the Quantico star stay fit and healthy? The famous Bollywood actress reveals that her diet and exercise routine is all about getting a good balance, not denying herself the foods she loves – chocolate and tandooris for example – and taking a “mind over matter” approach. Nick Jonas’ wife doesn’t listen to her body, her body listens to her!

The Indian beauty admits that she has always been blessed with a fast metabolism, but as soon as she starts to feel not as balanced and energetic as usual she eats more salads, proteins and soup.

Priyanka Chopra generally eats healthily but doesn’t deny herself her favorite foods

Her usual diet centers around vegetables and fruits, avoiding fats and drinking a lot of water. She once told The Times India, “Juices and water are high on my intake list. In fact, water is a must for everyone, at least ten glasses a day. I often overshoot that, but it does wonders to your skin.”

Priyanka, seen here with husband Nick Jonas, is one of the most stunning celebrities on the scene – and she has a positive approach to looking and feeling good

But what else does the Quantico star do to stay in shape? “People always say you should listen to your body. But I don't listen to my body," she said. "My body listens to me. I can't afford to be sick or low on energy. It's mind over matter,” she told Women’s Health.

Although she’s no gym fanatic, Priyanka does exercise with the aim of staying fit, instead of doing it to lose weight. To keep her body nicely toned, the star does fitness routines which last around an hour, and her workouts include cardio – such as treadmill sprints –spinning, and yoga, all of which, as she explains, help her to “relax and recharge.”

Although she’s not a fitness fanatic, Priyanka Chopra does some exercise to keep healthy

If you want to simply maintain your current shape and weight, this method could work well for you: watch what you eat during the week and give yourself treats during your resting days. According to fitness specialists, you must do at least one hour of exercise, 3 times a week. The ideal amount is five days a week.

Remember that following a healthy lifestyle is easier when it becomes routine. Just as your body wants you to sleep and eat sweet treats; it also needs you to get up, run, and eat fruit and vegetables. The important thing, as Priyanka will tell you, is to have a balance!