Recreate Elite star Danna Paola’s electric blue eyeliner with this beauty buy

Elite actress Danna Paola is not afraid to push the beauty boundaries. Although her character in the Netflix series doesn’t stray away from her usual makeup look, one glance at the 24-year-old star’s Insta and you’ll see that IRL, she’s a fan of trying bold new styles. Whether it’s a gold studded 3D floating eyeliner or a glossy lid, she always dazzles on the ‘gram. And her latest look, once again, did not disappoint.

©@dannapaola



Danna Paola rocks the neon eyeliner trend

The Mexican star shared two photos on her social media showing off her makeup look ahead of a taping for La Academia, a singing competition where she serves as one of the judges. “Meanwhile… After #halftimeshow hahaha,” she wrote alongside the pictures referencing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show. “Quedé Frozen.” Although the actress was frozen from watching the two Latinas’ performances, we can’t stop looking at Danna’s glam.

Loading the player...

Created by makeup artist Emilio Becerril, Danna is wearing no other color on the lid except for the blue liner. In order for the liner to really pop out, it’s best to do like her MUA did and leave the lid natural. Aside from the eyeliner, Danna is also rocking a nude-colored lip and has mascara on to accentuate the blue. If you want to recreate this look, we suggest opting for Diorshow On stage Liquid Eyeliner ($30.50, sephora.com) in Pearly Turquoise.

©Dior



To recreate the look, opt for Diorshow On stage Liquid Eyeliner ($30.50, sephora.com)

For any girl whose hands tremble at the thought of completing a perfect liner, this is the top choice because of the pencil’s hybrid tip that makes it possible to do a line in just one stroke.

For more eyeliner inspo, check out the one product Rihanna’ s makeup artist uses for a 16 hour wear look.

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...