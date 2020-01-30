Anna Kaiser takes us through Shakira’s workout routine that you can do at home

For the last decade, Anna Kaiser has been the woman responsible for Shakira’s toned abs and overall fitness routines. The AKT founder first started working with the Colombian superstar in preparation for her She Wolf video in 2010 (Anna has a cameo!) and now has been busy gearing her up for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. “She is going to be incredible and deserves this,” Anna, who showed us some of Shakira’s favorite workout moves in the video above, tells HOLA! USA. “She's excited. She feels really good and really strong.”

©@theannakaiser



Anna has been training the superstar for over a decade

Despite the many hours of rehearsals, Anna has been working out the mom-of-two off stage with her ‘Dance’ or ‘Tone’ techniques. “I was at rehearsals last weekend making sure that she had what she needed, and then actually one day was so long, we didn't start our workout until after the rehearsal at 10 P.M. in the Miami Dolphins training room,” Anna shares. “She is really committed and wants to feel her best.”

Anna does make adjustments to the workouts depending on the workload of the day. “If she's working on music production one day, we can really go crazy with a full dance interval workout for an hour and a half,” she says. “If she's in dance rehearsals during the day, I'm just going to give her that great 40-minute burnout so she can be ready and feel really strong for the day without getting too exhausted. It's not about showing up for an hour, two hours, three hours a day. It's about showing up every single day, whether it's 15 minutes one day or an hour and a half the next.”

©@theannakaiser



Anna says that sometimes her dance moves make into a Shakira routine

And while the preparation for the Pepsi Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez started months ago, this type of training won’t stop once the performance ends. “The great thing about Shakira is her work ethic, and she doesn't train for a short-term fix,” Anna, whose techniques include full body workouts that combine cardio dance intervals with strength and toning, explains. “She really views fitness and wellness as a lifetime solution and commitment. She has so many things that she needs to be prepared for, and she always wants to be in the best shape of her life –she’s not just a rock star; she's an entrepreneur; she’s a mom.”