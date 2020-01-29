Brown Ale, the balayage designed for brunettes

If you’re a darker-haired lady, you might be tempted to lighten up your strands! Luckily, the Brown Ale is a balayage coloring technique has been created especially for brunettes. This method lightens the dark base with auburn tones, combining it with amber swirls – in true ‘90s style – floating down in a sweeping effect to the very ends — a real effervescence similar to the tint and shades of a glass of dark ale. As it happens, the drink has a lot to do with the creation of this innovative coloring technique.

©@colincaruso



A chocolate base with amber lowlights gives a Brown Ale look

Who is the creative genius behind this, you ask? The colorist Colin Caruso, artistic director of color at John Paul Mitchell Systems. This new layered effect was first given the name ‘Brown Ale’, inspired by a visit he made to a brewery in autumn. “It is very different to traditional brunettes because of the richness and depth of color it provides,” Caruso told Glamour, emphasizing that his design is the perfect winter look. So, if you want to change up your hair this season, these highlights are a must!

©@teddicranfordhair



This type of coloring is perfect for the winter months

But beware! The difference between auburn tones and reddish tones is very slight. According to the specialist himself, you should consult your colorist and ask for “warm highlights.” “If you are cautious about going darker, start slowly,” he said. “Add some lowlights and lower your toner by one or two shades,”

So leave it up to the professionals and transform yourself with this vintage look inspired by the sparkling amber beverage.

