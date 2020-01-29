Jennifer Lopez has served as body goals for as long as anyone can remember. But as the Hustlers actress approached the age of 50, she decided to take a different approach to health and fitness — and the proof is in the proverbial pudding, folks. JLo now rocks one of the most admired physiques in Hollywood, something that she has proven she continual works hard to achieve.

In an interview with US Weekly, her fitness trainer Dodd Romero delves into the different tactics that the singer-actress implements and reveals how food is a major aspect of how she maintains her amazing physique. **opens notes section on cellphone**