These two major Latina beauty brands are now available in Target

Attention, Targé lovers! The major retailer just launched not one, but two major Latina-owned hair care brands Rizos Curls and Botánika Beauty. And everyone’s going to get in on the hair care fun because the products will be available at over 120 stores across the country.

Rizos Curls launched in over 120 Target stores nationwide

CEO of Rizos Curls Julissa Prado created a lineup of award-winning products for curly haired girls (and boys!) to define and give a frizz-free bounce. “It is truly a dream come true to see Rizos Curls on Target shelves after launching only two years ago,” the Latina entrepreneur said in a statement about the new launch. “Rizos Curls is a personal labor of love from the formulas I created to pouring my life savings into this company as a completely self-funded and independently owned family business.”

As for which products you can find in your neighborhood Target, expect to see her five main products—Hydrating Shampoo ($19.99), Deep Conditioner ($19.99), Refresh & Detangle Spray ($19.99), Curl Defining Cream ($21) and Rizos Reina Trio Travel Kit ($14.99).

Founder of Botánica Beauty Ada Rojas also shared her excitement of partnering with Target. “Target was a very important retailer for me personally because I’m from the Bronx and that’s the only major retailer we have available to us in NYC, so the fact that we are now in Target is such a big deal to me,” she wrote in her message.

Fans of the beauty brand will also be able to snatch some of her most popular products, including The Revitalizer Deep Conditioning Mask ($11.99), The Mender Protein Treatment ($11.99) and The Definer Light Curl Cream ($10.99).

Botánika Beauty also made it’s launch at Target this week

Besides creating the formula for achieving perfect curls, these Latina entrepreneurs strive to inspire the next generation os Latinas. Julissa’s Latina Ladder Tour hosts young aspiring entrepreneurs and she constantly welcomes immigration lawyers into her offices to educate undocumented people. “We are grateful to align ourselves with a retailer who champions our brand mantra of the three C’s—Curls, Community and Culture, and we’re so excited to now make Rizos Curls more accessible to curly women and men across the country.”

To find your nearest Target to shop the entire collections, click here.

