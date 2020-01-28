A complete beauty breakdown of Cardi b’s dazzling Grammys look

If you tuned in Sunday night to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards, you may have noticed that Cardi B absolutely slayed the red carpet. Not only was her fashion on point with a body-hugging hot pink gown, her glam was also dazzling. Lucky for us, celebrity makeup artist Erika La’Pearl shared a step-by-step beauty breakdown of all the products she used on Cardi for the special night.

©@erika_lapearl_mua



Cardi B’s Grammys beauty look was packing with edge

Before makeup application, the MUA began by using Lancer’s The Method: Nourish ($125, sephora.com) cream to hydrate the skin. The anti-aging formula works for normal to dry skin and features moisturizing ingredients—avocado and olive fruit—smooth, plump and glow. She also preps Cardi’s undereyes with Lancer’s Eye Contour Lifting Cream ($95, sephora.com), which de-puffs and improves wrinkles and dark circles.

Next up, Erika created a beautiful and shimmering beauty look using a variety of products. For this year’s Grammys, the 27-year-old rapper went for an edgy eye that perfectly paired with her gown. Using Nanamacs X Jaclyn Taylor Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette ($35, nanamacs.com), the makeup artist created a brown shimmering color on the lid. This palette is packing with colors that include a mix of shimmering and matte shades that range from a jet black to a creamy beige. She finished by lining the undereye with a hot pink shadow.

©Nanamacs



The rapper’s makeup artist used Nanamacs X Jaclyn Taylor Cosmetics Eyeshadow Palette to create the soft, smokey eye

And what’s a beauty look without a pair of fluttery lashes. To top off her gorgeous eyes, Erika used Cammy Nguyen lashes. She doesn’t specify which strip she uses on the singer, but our suggestion? Opt for the In Between Places lashes ($10, cammynguyen.com) for a red carpet-ready look. It’s not just the lashes that need some love—Cardi’s eyebrows are also on point thanks to a powerful combo of the Jaclyn Taylor cosmetics palette and Anastasia Beverly Hills. In order to create strong definition, opt for the Brow Definer ($23, anastasiabeverlyhills.com).

There you have it—a complete beauty look that can take you to the red carpet or a swanky restaurant on a Friday night, Okurr?