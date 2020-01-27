Priyanka Chopra pays homage to Kobe Bryant with beautiful manicure moment

Grammy Awards 2020 host Alicia Keys kicked off the 62nd annual ceremony on a compassionate note honoring legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant after passing away earlier in the day. Speaking for a collective group of artists, Keys along with other musicians paid tribute to the Black Mamba and his 13-year-old baby girl. But she wasn’t the only one. Actress Priyanka Chopra also took a moment to pay homage to the Bryant family with a special beauty detail. Wearing an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with a plunged cut down to her belly button, the Indian actress celebrated Kobe’s life with her nail choice.

The beautiful couples honors the late basketball Lakers’ player

While walking the red carpet, Priyanka showed off her fingertips decorated with Bryant’s jersey number, 24. Husband Nick Jonas also honored the late NBA star by wearing a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit.

The Indian star celebrates Kobe’s legacy by writing his Los Angeles Lakers number 24

The 37-year-old beauty was deeply sadden by the loss of the record-breaking basketball star and his little girl. Sending her thoughts and prayers to the grieving family, she reflected on the tragedy on social media. “I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. Kobe ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts,” the actress wrote.