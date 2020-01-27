Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas©GettyImages
Meaningful Manicure

Priyanka Chopra pays homage to Kobe Bryant with beautiful manicure moment

A special detail in homage to the late NBA star

Ashley Jimenez
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Grammy Awards 2020 host Alicia Keys kicked off the 62nd annual ceremony on a compassionate note honoring legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant after passing away earlier in the day. Speaking for a collective group of artists, Keys along with other musicians paid tribute to the Black Mamba and his 13-year-old baby girl. But she wasn’t the only one. Actress Priyanka Chopra also took a moment to pay homage to the Bryant family with a special beauty detail. Wearing an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with a plunged cut down to her belly button, the Indian actress celebrated Kobe’s life with her nail choice.

MORE:

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in helicopter crash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards©GettyImages
The beautiful couples honors the late basketball Lakers’ player

While walking the red carpet, Priyanka showed off her fingertips decorated with Bryant’s jersey number, 24. Husband Nick Jonas also honored the late NBA star by wearing a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit.

MORE:

Demi Lovato, Marc Anthony and more celebs react to news of Kobe Bryant’s Death

Priyanka Chopra Kobe Bryant nails©GettyImages
The Indian star celebrates Kobe’s legacy by writing his Los Angeles Lakers number 24

The 37-year-old beauty was deeply sadden by the loss of the record-breaking basketball star and his little girl. Sending her thoughts and prayers to the grieving family, she reflected on the tragedy on social media. “I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. Kobe ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts,” the actress wrote.

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more