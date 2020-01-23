In the last year, Jade and facial rollers have skyrocketed in popularity. Not only are their aesthetic perfect for the ‘gram, they’re actually incredibly relaxing. Whether or not you have one stored in your beauty fridge, chances are that you’ve probably thought about taking the plunge and finally buying one.

Before you fully commit, we’ve rounded up the top six facial rollers we approve of. Some are hexagon-shaped while others are covered in 24k gold. And of course, we’ve included the classic Jade rollers you’ve definitely seen while scrolling on your Insta feed.

Our final verdict? Investing in one (or two or three!) facial rollers is definitely worth it. Although they might not actually remove your wrinkles, they will increase circulation and de-puff if you want an instant fix. Plus, these rollers are perfect for anyone who’d prefer to spend Friday night perfecting their skincare routine.