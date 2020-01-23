You don’t always need a full glam squad to ~glow up~ on the weekends. The proof? This bomb beauty look Vanessa Hudgens’ celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño created on the actress. Sure there are a few items that fall on the more expensive side, but the majority of the products used are actually incredibly affordable. Take for example, Maybelline’s limited edition Summer McKeen lip gloss that perfectly tops off this lewk and only retails for $5.94.

Besides a glossy finish, you need a couple of priming creams, an eyeshadow palette and of course, a contouring kit. Keep reading to see which products you need to add to your cart in order to recreate this classic beauty look…