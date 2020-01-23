Salma Hayek is that you? Fans go wild over star’s '90s beauty icon photo complete with edgy wet-look bob

Salma Hayek is E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G! At 53 years-old, the Latina actress looks absolutely more youthful, radiant, and quite frankly identical as she did when she first hit Hollywood’s red carpet. It’s no secret that the Like A Boss star enjoys taking a trip down a nostalgic memory lane when it comes to posting on social media. Whether it’s owning her wet, edgy, super chic bob look she sported in the early ‘90s or her throwback makeup campaign ads, this proves how trends recycle themselves over time. Salma clearly has all the anti-aging answers.

Recently, the Oscar-nominated actress blessed our feeds with a stunning image wishing for snow. While she’s yearning for winter wonderlands, we’re longing for her mascara recommendations, eyebrow tips, and of course, skincare endorsements. And while we marvel over her pore-less headshot, this look proves that the Frida actress has not aged one bit over the years.

©Instanatural



InstaNatural Eyelash Enhancing Serum, $20, instanatural.com

After testing numerous products to recreate the producer and directors’ unbelievable voluminousness falsies, a lash serum and thickening and lengthening applicator is a must-have. Try InstaNatural Eyelash Enhancing Serum, $20, which was designed with SymPeptide XLash, a powerful peptide that promotes healthy and longer looking eyelashes. This strengthening tool can be used on eyebrows, to encourage thicker and fuller looking brows for more defined facial contours. It’s a total multi-purpose makeup buy!

©PUR Cosmetics



PUR Cosmetic Fully Charged mascara, $22, purcosmetics.com

For those luscious lashes, you’ll want to invest in PUR Cosmetic Fully Charged mascara, $22, with over 400 raving reviews, this will enhance your lashes within one coat. Made with a revolutionary magnetic technology, the polymer matrix wraps a positively charged elastic veil around each lash to instantly lift, separate and define each lash for maximum, long-lasting performance.

