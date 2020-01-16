Adele’s Brazilian trainer shares the secrets of the star’s diet that helped her lose 6 stones

Adele has gone through a major transformation. In December, the 31-year-old singer shocked fans when she posted a photo of herself looking noticeably slim. Now, her former trainer Camila Goodis is sharing the secrets to her major weight loss that reportedly includes a 100-pound weight loss.

Adele’s trainer revealed Adele drank green juices and had a 1,000 calorie intake to lose her weight

“She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet,' Camila shared during a segment on Lorraine. “It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin - she looks amazing.” According to the celebrity trainer, women have an average intake of 2,000 calories and the Skyfall singer cut that in half.

Camila first trained Adele when she met the star through mutual friend Ayda Field at the actress’ LA mansion. “When she came for a work out I didn't know it was her and when she left I thought ‘Oh it looks a little bit like Adele,” she shared adding that the singer is in the best shape of her life. “She looks amazing - she's changed her lifestyle and diet.”

Earlier in the month, Adele was pictured enjoying a tropical getaway with fellow singer Harry Styles. In the photos, the star showed off her slim figure. Although she undergone a physical transformation, a source close to her revealed she wanted to make a lifestyle change to feel better. “It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” the source previously told People. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”



The singer is reportedly planning on releasing new music this year

Adele, who has a seven-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, wanted to transform her life for her son as well. “Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better,” the source continued. “It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

As for her music, fans can expect her to drop new tracks sooner rather than later. “It seems it will happen later this year,” the source shared with the publication. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”



