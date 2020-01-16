Sofia Carson went from wearing her mom's Revlon red lip to becoming their global ambassdor

Let’s hear it for Sofia Carson! The 26-year-old star is ringing in the new year with a bang as Revlon’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. The Descendants actress will debut her first campaign in Spring 2020 with the the brand’s ColorStay Foundation, Super Lustrous Lipstick and ColorStay Eyeliner along with several new launches yet to be announced. Honoring Revlon’s fierce unapologetic, chic and elite list, the Colombian beauty is set to join a star-studded list of bold stars, such as actress Gal Gadot, model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, activist Adwoa Aboah and model Eniola Abioro.

Sofia’s latest dream campaign is heaven sent and a pure alignment to manifestation as she recalls a tradition many Latinas can relate to when playing with their mother’s makeup.

©GettyImages



The recording artist sports a scarlet rouge red while attending a red carpet event



“Since I can remember, one of my favorite places in the world was my mom’s vanity, where I discovered my love of fashion, beauty and the perfect red Revlon lipstick. I wore it at my very first dance recital and every recital, performance and dance competition after that. I felt invincible on stage in my red lipstick, like I could do and be anything,” said Sofia. The power of the red lip continues to be a confident booster for not only Latinas but many women of color.

©GettyImages



Sofia at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards looking stunning in floral prints with a chic up-do and a classic and candy apple lippie

Excited about her future with the iconic American beauty brand, Sofia shared her connection to the partnership. “I’m so proud to join the other incredible Revlon ambassadors who inspire me and countless women around the world. Revlon’s Live Boldly platform speaks to the woman I was raised to be; a woman who is fearlessly herself, and who boldly fights for her dreams.”

The Colombian star will begin appearing on behalf of Revlon across all media platforms beginning in Spring 2020. Check out the star’s debut video below.

Loading the player...

