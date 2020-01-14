Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
With tragedies such as the Australian bush fires and the earthquakes happening in Puerto Rico, now more than ever brands are taking initiative and using their platforms to create change through purchases. Many companies are partnering with organizations to donate a portion of profit or 100% of their sales during this time of need. From serums, tanning products, and more, scroll to see with beauty buys help give back to the wildfire crisis.
