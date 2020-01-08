Salma Hayek revealed how she stays ‘forever young’ and we’re taking notes

At 53, Salma Hayek remains one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous stars. Time doesn’t seem to affect the Mexican actress in any way, which makes us believe she must have a secret or two on how to remain ageless. Lucky for us, the Like A Boss star revealed to HOLA! USA what she does for looking “forever young,” and no, it’s not expensive creams or treatments, but none other than “meditation,” she said. Now’s probably a good time to get that meditation app you’ve been thinking of downloading.

©GettyImages



At 53 Salma remains ageless

Salma’s timeless approach just goes to show how taking a moment for yourself to relax and calm your mind also reflects on the outside. The Beatriz At Dinner actress has always kept a natural approach when it comes to aging (she’s not shy about keeping her grey hairs!) and beauty.



In an interview with Glamour in 2019, Salma shared she takes after her grandmother’s ways. "I think that my beauty routine, and how I see beauty is from what I've learned from my grandmother,” she said. “It made me realize that there are things that were not out there because [most brands] go by trends. There are things that are really good that are pushed to the side just because they're trying too hard to sell you the new thing to always create some kind of event.”



©GettyImages



Salma relies on meditation

Something she’s mentioned in the past is – gasp – how she doesn’t wash her face in the a.m. "I don't wash my face in the morning—never, never, never. I never wash my face in the morning, I think it's bad for your skin—I just moisturize. My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It's for companies to have you use more products."

During her chat with HOLA! the Frida star also shared the moment where she most feels like a boss which happens to be: “sometimes when I take my dogs out for a walk and I go “hey” and they actually come back.” Same Salma, same.