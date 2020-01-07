Leslie Grace is truly a radiant beauty, the Dominican American bachata singer turned In The Heights actress is one to watch if she isn’t on your radar already. When she isn’t breaking music barriers on the scene with Becky G, CNCO, Maluma and more she is giving some major beauty inspiration. Her caramel complexion and glowing honey blonde her make her a showstopper. Click ahead to see the 25-year-old star’s most eye catching hair, makeup, and barefaced moments.