Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist creates the hottest accessory for 2020 for a good cause

When your clients are the most famous women in the world – names like Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham and Olivia Culpo to name a few — creating beauty statements is key for a stylist. That’s why celebrity hairdresser Justine Marjan does not shy away when it comes to taking risks with beauty. Known for installing glitzy Kitsch ‘Queen,’ ‘Glam,’ and ‘Drippin’ bobby pins on A-lister, for 2020 Justin is taking a more meaningful approach with the brand and the When We All Vote organization to raise awareness on the importance of voting .

Kitsch ‘Vote’ bobby pin, $29, mykitsch.com

In a statement, the brand mention that for Cassandra Thurswell, founder and CEO of Kitsch, and Justine Marjan partnering with When We All Vote to launch the VOTE slogan hairpin was an easy decision. “Everyone who knows and follows me knows that I have an interest and passion for social justice and am eager to educate those around me,” explained Justine.

Kim K sports a sleek half-up pony by celebrity hair guru Justine Marjan

Acknowledging the influence the beauty community holds on social media, the call to action is a positive way to promote change within the upcoming election season. This means you can now sport a chic rhinestone Kitsch ‘Vote’ bobby pin, $29 and get your favorite beauty gals together to get to the polls.

Cassandra Thurswell, founder and CEO of Kitsch, and Justine Marjan

“Kitsch x Justine Marjan has elevated the hair accessory industry and When We All Vote is proud to partner with them to raise awareness about the importance of registering and turning out to vote in every election,” said Stephanie Young, Managing Director of Communications and Culture for the organization.

100% of the proceed from the Kitsch x Justine Marjan x When We All Vote “VOTE” rhinestone bobby pin will be donated to When We All Vote.