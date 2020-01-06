Jennifer Lopez embodies elegance with sleek crown braid and lavish lashes for Golden Globes 2020

Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and we can’t stop staring. Starting off the latest decade with a new essence and style, the Puerto Rican star took a graceful approach and we’re in love. Nominated for her disruptive and sultry character as Ramona in Hustlers, the 50-year-old actress wore a glamorous gown with touches of emerald, white and gold and the most extravagant bow.

When it came to her hair, longtime friend and celebrity stylist Chris Appleton created a stunning and sleek bun with 3-D tresses wrapping around like a crown. “For this look, we did an elegant detailed up-do that gives a queen of the night vibe. The inspiration was an elegant Grace Kelly, but the braid made it more modern,” commented Chris. A tasteful look fit for Latina royalty.

Jennifer’s famous glam-getters Scott Barnes and Chris Appleton

To create the look, the A-lister hair guru used a Dyson Supersonic, $399 to give the strands a polished foundation then glossed her locks with Color Wow products. History has shown that both the Bronx-native and Chris are both fans of installing extensions to create a major hair moment. To achieve this look yourself, try Thick Braid Headband by POP by hairdo, $10 and enhance any hairstyle in an instant. You can wear it with loose hair or throw it up and POP it on for an elegant, effortless up do just like Lopez.

Of course, our beauty cams caught the blinding diamond earring and necklace from Harry Winston, making this a full circle moment from the actress’ Maid in Manhattan role.

Close up of Jennifer’s timeless complexion and royalty-approved hairstyle

The famous Scott Barnes yet again gave the World of Dance producer a radiance to die for. Staying true to her timeless complexion, the celebrity makeup artist brought to life a lavish smokey eye with flirty lash extensions. Keeping the focus on her luminous skin and bold eyeshadow, Scott opted in for a glossy nude lip to complete JLo’s 2020 Golden Globes’ beauty look.