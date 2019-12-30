Rosalía’s nails are the gift that keeps on giving and in 2019, the designs just got better and better! The Spanish songstress’ nails took center stage during performances, music videos and red carpets. This year, the designs went above and beyond and we honestly couldn’t get enough. Remaining true to her style, the Con Altura singer kept them long, shiny and full of accessories. “I really love long nails because for me they are a symbol of power and strength of radical and extreme femininity,” she said during an interview. “In a way and at the same time they could almost appear to be a weapon or they could act as a weapon. I like that. Nails have always been an element in my videos and so on, because I have always wore them this way.” Scroll ahead to look back at Rosalía’s 2019 nail art.