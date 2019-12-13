Jennifer Lopez’s most stunning hair moments in the last 10 years

In honor of Jennifer Lopez’s successful career on and off the red carpet, we’ve rounded up the most stunning hair moments over the years. Though the Puerto Rican superstar started her journey in the limelight back in the ‘90s as a dancer with In Living Color, her breakout moment happened when she landed the role of the biopic Selena. Since then, the Hustlers actress has been unstoppable and recognized as a fashion and beauty icon. Check out the video above to see how versatile she’s been with her hairstyles over the years.

