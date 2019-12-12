Anxiety affects everyone differently and once you experience it, it won’t go away, but you can learn how to manage it. Whether it’s meditating every morning, signing up for weekly yoga classes or something as simple as learning breathing techniques, there are plenty of ways to cope. And one thing is for sure—although the holidays are a happy time for many people, it can also be a triggering period for people who suffer from anxiety.

In order to help that person in your life this season, we’ve rounded up a few thoughtful gifts. From stress balls to weighted blankets and essential oil diffusers, these gifts might not completely take the anxiety away, but will definitely help.

Happy shopping!