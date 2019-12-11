Men in Black: International actress Tessa Thompson is one to watch in Hollywood. Her latest films have taken Tinseltown by storm, making her one of our beauty icons on and off the red carpet. When we first met star, who is of Afro-Panamanian and Mexican roots, in Selma and Netflix’s Dear White People, she stole our hearts with her breathtaking hairstyles. Keep scrolling for her best hair looks thus far and take a page out of her beauty book.