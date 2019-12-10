Salma Hayek talks about her lip injections fail

Salma Hayek did a lot to get into character for her latest role in Like A Boss! In fact, the Mexican beauty even went as far as to trying lip injections to channel boss lady Claire Luna. The cosmetic procedure seemed like a good idea – until it wasn’t. “He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, ‘No! Forget it! I’m done,” she told InStyle. Instead of making the change to her physical appearance, the veteran actress had another idea.

“So instead it became, ‘How do I make it look like I have lip injections?’ And we got these huge teeth. When you saw the film, did you notice I had fake teeth?” In the film the 53-year-old plays a CEO who is out to break-up the friendship between best friends and beauty brand founders Mia and Mel, played by Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

In the film, Salma is almost unrecognizable as she sports a bright red wig. This isn’t the first time she has changed her hair for a role. Last year, the actress sported a black and grey wig. Prior, she rocked blonde tresses.

During the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the Beatriz at Dinner star turned heads when she hit the carpet in a pink wig. While her husband François-Henri Pinault wasn’t too thrilled with the look, her 12-year-old daughter Valentina gave her the seal of approval.

The Mexican beauty said that she opted for bigger teeth instead of the lip enhancements

“My daughter [Valentina] was cool, she was like ‘Can I wear it after you?’ My husband was like ‘Do you really? Are you sure you want to do this?’” The Hitman's Bodyguard star added, “I think I embarrassed him a little bit, but then it worked out and he couldn’t believe that I actually pulled it off. I do that all the time, I surprised him.”

