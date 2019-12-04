The top five essential oils to choose from are: coconut, argan, jojoba, macadamia and moringa
Coconut oil for extra shine
Coconut oil is perhaps the most popular at the moment. It's long been the faithful ally of the curly-haired gal. Scientific research has backed up word-of-mouth and now women throughout the world – and many a celeb – are singing its praises. Spring Valley extra virgin Coconut Oil ($9.00) can be applied to damp hair to help with detangling it and then let your hair air dry. It works as a kind of leave-in conditioner.