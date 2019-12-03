Ricky Martin's son Valentino shows off punky pink hair - and dad loves it!

Ricky Martin is living the good life at home. A few weeks ago, the singer and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their fourth son Renn, who arrived to a big family. He’s the younger brother to their daughter Lucia and twins Valentino and Matteo. The Puerto Rican clearly has a variety of ages to tend to at home, and they’re all growing up right before our eyes, including his oldest sons. The 11-year-old twins each have their own personality, especially Valentino who just debuted a new hairdo.

©@ricky_martin



Ricky Martin's son Valentino debuted a bold new look

In a social media story, Ricky Martin shared Valentino’s new look, who now has pink-colored tips on his hair. The photo, which took Valentino by surprise, reveals the family’s house and their dynamic at home. Ricky’s son is eating and playing on a tablet, while Jwan is concentrated on something in the living room.

Loading the player...

Ricky gave no explanation regarding his son’s look. Instead, he captioned the sweet photo with two emojis, clearly showing how happy the singer is to be spending quality time with his family at home. This is a sign that outside the performances and events, Ricky is a loving dad to his children.

Valentino’s new style is a sign of just how artistic his personality is—and is also most likely influenced by his father Jwan’s artistic side. He previously surprised everyone back in August when he posed with his father for a selfie and showed off brilliant red hair.

©@ricky_martin



Valentino previously rocked red hair

This change in hair color could be a result from his previous red hair that just faded with time. Whatever the case, the tween is clearly happy with his look. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

