It’s clear Euphoria breakout star Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez blew us away with her eye-catching beauty looks throughout the HBO series' first season. Her rhinestone makeup moments and use of stunning bold colors truly garnered her a huge fan base in the beauty community. Some would say she was literally a shining star since day one, making her latest project with M.A.C. cosmetics a spectacular match made in heaven.

Recently, the Waves actress took to social media to announce her star-studded collaboration with the makeup empire. The Mexican-American rising star recognizes her influence with the makeup world and now wants us to be the star of our own show with her top picks.

