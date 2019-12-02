The countdown to Christmas has officially begun! Remember the days when we'd countdown to the festive day with tiny chocolate treats from our Advent calenders that'd disappear in a single bite?

Though those yummy desserts are still within the supermarket aisles, now you can spoil someone (or yourself!) with a variety of beauty advent calendars. Think luxe scented candles, trendy nail polishes and even travel-size lipsticks and blushes!

As we gear up to close out a decade and marvel another Santa season, we’ve rounded up the best makeup, skincare and hair calendars to keep those eyes sparkling throughout the holiday season.