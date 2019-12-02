Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The countdown to Christmas has officially begun! Remember the days when we'd countdown to the festive day with tiny chocolate treats from our Advent calenders that'd disappear in a single bite?
Though those yummy desserts are still within the supermarket aisles, now you can spoil someone (or yourself!) with a variety of beauty advent calendars. Think luxe scented candles, trendy nail polishes and even travel-size lipsticks and blushes!
As we gear up to close out a decade and marvel another Santa season, we’ve rounded up the best makeup, skincare and hair calendars to keep those eyes sparkling throughout the holiday season.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!