If you ever think to yourself that you wished you had Camila Mendes-level skin, first of all, same and second, she just revealed her entire beauty and skincare routine in a new Vogue video makeup tutorial. According to her, these products are her go-to in order to achieve picture-perfect skin, especially when she has a “15 hour day of clogging pores” while playing Veronica Lodge on Riverdale.

While prepping her skin, the 25-year-old actress confessed that she wasn’t always into beauty, but has recently gotten more into a routine. “I haven’t always been a skincare girl, but I also never wore that much makeup before Riverdale and just before being a working actress,” she explained. “So now I feel like this urge to learn more about my skin because I need to compensate for all the makeup that I wear on set.”

Although she admits that she learns a lot from her co-star Lili Reinhart who is a true “expert” on all things skincare, Camila definitely has a few tricks up her sleeve, too. Keep scrolling to see which products the natural beauty uses on the daily!