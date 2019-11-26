Miley Cyrus' new 'modern mullet' haircut divides fans

Miley Cyrus took a page out of her dad’s (hair) style book. The Wrecking Ball singer's father Billy Ray Cyrus famously rocked a mullet back in the ‘90s and now, his 27-year-old daughter has debuted her “modern mullet.” The Last Song actress showed off her new look this week and it’s causing a bit of a stir amongst her fans. Many took to Miley’s hairstylist Sally Hershberger’s account to share their thoughts on the Hannah Montana alum’s tresses.

Miley Cyrus debuted her modern mullet on social media

“This is the worst haircut I’ve ever laid my eyes on u call urself a hairstylist 😢 now this is gonna be all over tmz and the news plus the locals that don’t like Miley are gonna think she’s going through a meltdown again why can’t we ever win gonna go cry now bye! That was all,” one wrote, to which Sally replied, “First of all if you knew anything about hair it's the position she's in that's why it looks that way, it's 100% even and she also had it straightened so it's more severe which I actually like that being said chill out and know it's a modern mullet which is very cool but it's something you probably aren't even well-versed in sorry but not sorry😂.”

However some defended Miley's "business in the front, party in the back" haircut, with one fan tweeting, "Why is everyone so freaked out by HAIR!!? It will grow back, it can and probably will change colors again but then again, it’s not yours to worry about. It’s on @MileyCyrus head. She looks gorgeous! 💁🏼‍♀️."

The singer's dad Billy Ray Cyrus was known for his mullet in the '90s

Sally opened up to E! News about the Slide Away singer’s fresh ‘do. "Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," she said. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy." "We all loved the cut," Sally noted. "It was just the right vibe."

For those looking to copy the pop star’s hairstyle this season, Sally also shared instructions on how to “get the edgy look.” She said, “I precise-cut her hair with a pair of scissors and then used a razor to add definition." Happy snipping!

