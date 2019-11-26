Jessica Alba and her daughter stretch it out in a mother-daughter workout session

Super mom Jessica Alba is teaching her kids early about yoga! The mother-of-three shared a time lapse clip on her social media where she and her eight-year-old daughter Haven bonded over a flow session with instructor Cornelius Jones. Despite the video’s accelerated speed, the 38-year-old and her middle child look to be in full concentration doing the classic yoga vinyasa flow poses. “#mondaymotivation -this weekend @corneliusjonesjr guided me and my Havie through an awesome yoga flow/fitness session... and she won her soccer championship game after!”

©@jessicaalba



Jessica's daughter Haven, eight, won her soccer championship following yoga

The clip then transitions into a second video of the L.A.’s Finest star post-workout. Within the same caption she explained, “Second vid -This AM got in a good 45 min session w @aaronhines @cyclehouse! And Thank you my homegirl @kellyrowland for the super cute @fabletics fashions!”

The Honest Company founder loves to change it up when it comes to her workouts. She does everything from Crossfit, spinning, weight training – you name it! It’s no wonder she keeps ultra-trim and fit. Although she has a jam-packed agenda, the businesswoman doesn’t leave her health and well-being behind and finds time for a workout – even if it’s only for a half-hour.

Loading the player...

Recently, the triple-threat revealed on her social media she jumps on the treadmill for 35 minutes on days when she can’t perform a full workout session. Jessica’s healthy lifestyle comes after dealing with body image struggles in the past. Earlier this year, during a panel discussion at the In Goop’s Health Summit, the Latina beauty revealed she stopped eating so she wasn’t “preyed upon” by men in Hollywood.

She continued, “I was meant to feel ashamed if I tempted men. Then I stopped eating a lot when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn’t get as much attention.”

