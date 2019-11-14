Thalía reveals the secret to her eternal youth at the 2019 Latin Grammys
Thalía arrived in a gorgous red gown to the 2019 Latin Grammys.
The singer's fans believe she has eternal youth since she never ages.
She keeps her skin healthy by exercising and a healthy diet.
At the red carpet, Thalía looked like Little Red Riding Hood.
The most memorable beauty moments from the Latin Grammys
Recreate Melissa Barrera’s Latin Grammys cat eye look for your holiday parties
The most alluring beauty looks from the 2019 Latin Grammys red carpet
Rosalía nearly blinded us with her bejeweled nails at the 2019 Latin Grammys
Luxury gifts for pets, and more ideas to pamper your furry friend
Kendall Jenner takes a trip to Aspen with her closest friends after breaking up with Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart host intimate celebration in honor of Penelope Cruz
Georgina and Cristiano explore Saudi Arabia’s spectacular desert
Ivanka Trump, Anitta, and more celebs attend Fontainebleau opening in Las Vegas