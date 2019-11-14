Chiqui Delgado's makeup artist tells how to get her glam cat eyeliner look

Chiquinquirá Delgado's eyes always pop thanks to her trademark glam cat eye makeup. The Venezuelan host, actress and businesswoman understands how this style can add drama and sophistication to her beauty look, making her eyes look bigger and brighter. If you love her glamorous cat eyeliner, you can get it for yourself! Her favorite makeup artist Millie Morales gave HOLA! USA three essential tricks that will get you red-carpet-ready in the blink of an eye.

©@chiqui_delgado



Chiqui's cat eyeliner makes her already gorgeous eyes look even bigger and more glam

According to Millie, the first step is to have all the tools you need at hand: your favorite eyeliner, precision tip cotton swabs and makeup remover, preferably in the form of wipes. She also recommends using a magnifying mirror with LED lights, or do your makeup in a place with plenty of natural light.

©@chiqui_delgado



Make sure to have cotton swabs and makeup remover wipes handy to make sure you get the perfect line

Once you have your tools ready, choose an eyeliner with a thin brush to draw a precise line. With your eyes open, make a dot with the eyeliner at the end of an imaginary perpendicular line from the outer edge of your eyebrow to the place near your eye where you want the tip of the cat-eye.

Then close the eye you are working on and trace a line at your lash line on your eyelid from that dot to your inner eye, the place where the lid meets the beginning of the nose.

Keep in mind that the distance between that line and the eyelashes will determine how thick the cat eye line will be. Fill in any gaps for a sleek, solid look. Then, repeat these steps on your other eye.

©@chiqui_delgado



‘Cat-eye lines are clean and precise,’ Millie says. ‘You need to take your time and make sure they look perfect.’

As a piece of final advice, Millie recommends avoiding using eyeliner inside the eyelid for Chiqui's makeup style. “I like to keep the inside of the eye as clean as possible,” she explains. “Otherwise it looks too heavy and the makeup loses the elegance."

