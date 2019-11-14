Rosalía nearly blinded us with her bejeweled nails at the 2019 Latin Grammys

Rosalía may be known as the 2019 breakout Spanish voice behind Con Altura, but truth be told she’s the ultimate nail chameleon. During the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 26-year-old star hit the red carpet in a black and white high-low polka dress and killer claws. Though we’re no strangers to Flamenco musician's mesmerizing nail art, her latest red carpet fingertips stole our hearts.

©GettyImages



Rosalia at the 2019 Latin Grammys

It's been a groundbreaking year for brunette beauty, which created cultural change within the U.S. with her tropical beats, epic lyrics, and out-of-the-box style. Her unique approach to her long-length nails continues to make a statement every time our beauty cam catches a flick. Recently, the Spanish star showed off her Harajuku nails with diamonds, pearls and metallic nail accessories.

©GettyImages



Upclose look at the Spanish singer's nails

Lucky for you, we've done our beauty homework and now you too can get Rosalía's embellished nails. The artist revealed she often gets her manicures with Dvine Nails in Barcelona, Spain for her upscale claws. Though this over-the-top statement isn't the norm for many, more and more women are becoming playful with their nail art and taking their look to the next level on social media just like the star.

©@dvine_nails



The new age of nail art includes gemstones, jewels, and tons of metallic bling

Of course, her nails were the only head-turning piece of her look. The Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi singer did not shy away when it came to sporting her sleek baby hairs with her polish pony and heart-shaped diamond hoops. For her makeup, the crossover star's glam squad created a neutral smokey eye with a blush-approved matte feel.

