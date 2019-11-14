Anitta arrives to the Latin Grammy Awards with a 1920s-inspired hairdo

The 2019 Latin Grammy Awards are in full swing and the celebs came out in grand fashion. The star-studded red carpet has featured tons of gorgeous and daring looks (please see our full fashion round up here!), but one star who took her look to the next level was 26-year-old reggaetonera Anitta. The Brazilian singer arrived in a gorgeous getup that was out of this decade. The 1920s to be exact.

©GettyImages



Anitta styled her hair in a 1920s inspired do for the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

The brunette beauty styled her hair in a sleek updo that featured fabulous finger waves carefully framing her face. To add more to her Great Gatsby vibes, the singer dolled up in a daring beauty look that featured bright green and yellow eyeshadows and a bold red lip.

The vibes don't stop there—the reggaetonera wore a stunning two piece gown for the special occasion that featured a bedazzled maxi skirt embellished with shiny crystal gems and a yellow crop top that included an oversized bow that trailed behind her. She topped off the lewk with black pumps and silver hoops. Anitta, who is nominated tonight for Best Urban Pop Album, is making sure that her style isn't the only thing people remember from this special night.

©GettyImages



The singer walked the red carpet in a two-piece gown

"For me it's a responsibility, being the only woman nominated in my category -- Best Urban Album -- I wasn't expecting that," she told ET during the red carpet show. "And at the same time we have few women in the urban side this year so being one of them is amazing and I want to say thank you so much. It's an amazing opportunity for me to be here.”



