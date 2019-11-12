Jennifer Aniston's secret to looking better than ever at 50

Friends star (and our imaginary BFF) Jennifer Aniston reached her landmark 50th birthday in 2019 looking better than ever. What's her secret? Clean eating, abstaining from alcohol, inner peace and, very importantly, practicing yoga regularly. Her yoga trainer and close friend of nearly 20 years Mandy Ingber – whose clients also include Emilia Clarke and Jennifer Lawrence – revealed how you, too, can copy the actress' yoga habit!

Mandy recommends that, just like Jennifer, you incorporate 20 minutes of yoga flow into your day. And, as the fitness expert told ABC News of the actress' regime: "If she's looking to trim down, we up the cardio a bit. We add a little more cardio to the yoga... The cardiovascular of yoga, it gets the heart pumping, all the blood to the extremities, it synchronizes the breath with the movement." Most important, though, is consistency – make sure that once you find a routine that fits for you, you stick with it.

©GettyImages



Jen maintains a consistent mind and body fitness routine which includes yoga and meditation

Prioritizing “Me-time” and meditation is also very important to Jennifer, and she makes sure she starts out every morning taking a moment for herself before she does anything else. "The morning is my self-care time because it gears me up for the day ahead," she told Shape. "For me, that's meditation, which I do first thing when I wake up before I have my coffee because if I get out of the room I won't sit back down. So, I'll start with that to just kind of calm myself before I head out to exercise."

©GettyImages



Before she even drinks coffee after waking up, she takes a moment to meditate to get the day started on a balanced note

This mind-body and soul approach has definitely worked wonders on Jennifer Aniston. It’s a matter of consistency and putting yourself first – self-care Sunday, anyone?