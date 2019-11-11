Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle swear by this facial oil

Thanks to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, you too can have a royal glow! The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex not only have their royal titles in common, but both women swear by this one beauty product. The magical product, Beauty Sleep Elixir by Beuti Skincare. According to Harper’s Bazaar, it was Kate who introduced Meghan to the oil and the rest is royal beauty history.

Both mothers have been open about their use of natural products. That’s why it’s no surprise that they two royals have introduced the serum into their daily routines. The Duchess of Cambridge had the product in her baby bag when she welcomed Prince Louis. Months after this birth, the Duchess of Sussex began using it during her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison.

The Beauty Sleep Elixir is made with a natural blend of 14 plant-based oils and a Caribbean coral extract and a sandalwood nut. The product also includes camellia oil, chia seed oil, blueberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, raspberry seed oil, sea buckthorn fruit berry oil, sandalwood oil, lavender her oil, geranium flower oil, and the capric triglyceride from coconut.

On top combating skin aging, and acting as an anti-inflammatory, the treatment works against redness and restores hydration. In addition to the external benefits, Beauty Sleep is perfect as a primer and spot treatment for breakouts. For Megan and Kate-approved skin, you are instructed to use two to three pumps of the product on cleansed skin in the morning and evening. The product, which is available online – retails for $70.

If the 38-year-old royal ladies’ skin is any indication of the product, those who follow suit will have skin with a radiant glow and a touch of visible softness. Beuti Skincare specializes in skincare for sensitive skin and produces products that are free from chemicals.