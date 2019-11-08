Wow! Adriana Lima’s makeup-free selfie is #SkinGoals

Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima is known for her icy blue eyes, luscious lips, and jet black hair. Whether she’s glammed up hitting the runway or keeping it cool with her familia, the 38-year-old model is totally a natural beauty. If you’re not convinced, take a look at Adriana’s latest bare-faced photo she posted on social media. It clearly proves she’s just as gorgeous without the work of her glam squad. Once an angel, always an angel.

The Brazilian beauty goes bare faced and looks breathtaking

While in Egypt, the Victoria's Secret Angel veteran showed off her radiant and supple skin. Did we mention there was not a single pore or wrinkle in sight? Of course, her pitch dark locks made an appearance giving us major hair envy.

La Mer’s New The Regenerating Serum, $365, sephora.com

While there’s no doubt that Adriana is naturally stunning, we’re assuming her skincare routine is effective and luxurious. To achieve her flawless and fine lines-free complexion, we recommend investing in a high-end serum like La Mer’s New The Regenerating Serum, $365. This luxe product helps boost the skin’s natural collagen and rapidly reduce the look of lines and wrinkles. This supercharged serum is made with blend of soothing Miracle BrothTM and Concentrated Miracle BrothTM. Within days you will visibly see the reduction of redness and other signs of inflammation, making this magical bottle worth every penny!

Sporting the no makeup, makeup look is all about having a powerful skincare routine. As the skin matures, it’s important to take your ingredient game to the next level and be savvy on those beauty buys.



