The 6 commandments for perfect hair

Maybe you see washing your hair as a routine task you shouldn't dedicate more than a few minutes to. After all, it's just about getting your hair clean, right? Think again - shampooing is so much more: it's about taking special care of your hair to strengthen it and make it shiny and healthy-looking.

Think of it as a beauty ritual. Like all sacred practices, there will be a few commandments that may be new to you. But don’t worry, we're going to walk you through the right way to wash your hair. Step into our confessional and find out whether you are free from follicular sin (or not).

©iStock



Try a range of products to find the right shampoo for your hair



1. Thou shalt use the correct product

It sounds basic, but not everyone obeys this commandment. In an interview with Byrdie, famous stylist Andrew Fitzsimons explained that "The most basic mistake people make is not using the proper hair care products." The NatureLab TOKYO ambassador also explains that the key is to research and test products.

Most importantly, he recommends not to fall for products labeled for ‘All Hair Types’ "There are so many different hair types out there, so it's important to experiment until you find your perfect fit," he insists.

2. Thou shalt apply oil before washing



Stylist Paul Windle was quoted by Glamour as saying one of the biggest mistakes is not having a prewash strategy. He recommends applying oil before shampooing.

©iStock



The correct water temperature when washing can boost the health of your hair



3. Thou shalt not use hot water



Water temperature is a contentious subject! Some professionals recommend washing with cold water; others claim warm is best. They all agree on one thing though: washing your hair with very hot water will dry it out and is bad for your scalp.

"Washing your hair with cooler water helps seal the cuticle, leaving your strands smoother, shinier and less prone to frizz," Fitzsimons explains. Schwarzkopf approves of warm water but cautions you should consider cold water for the final rinse.

4. Thou shalt wash thy hair twice



Fitzsimons says, "The first shampoo only moves the oils from your scalp and doesn't necessarily lather, the second removes the oil and will lather, so your hair won't be left greasy."

But beware! If, for whatever reason, you are one of those people who wash every day, the recommendation is to only apply shampoo once.

©Getty Images



Look after your scalp too for healthy and shiny hair



5. Thou shalt stimulate thy scalp



To do this correctly, divide your hair when washing into four sections and perform circular movements with the fingertips, bit by bit. Schwarzkopf's blog recommends applying shampoo directly to the roots and massaging the scalp.

They also warn not to forget the neck area, something most of us are guilty of. Once the roots are properly covered, use the lather to gently massage down to the tips.

6. Thou shalt comb thy hair in the shower

Using a wide-tooth comb, gently untangle your hair with the product still applied. If you use conditioner, apply only to the tips and proceed to comb.

So, have you been following the six commandments for correct hair-washing? If not, don't worry; now you know what to do!



Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...