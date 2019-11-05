The 5 best exercise routines to fight cellulite

What is the best way to eliminate cellulite? This orange peel skin is actually an accumulation of adipose tissue - if you want the science speak - which forms nodules and dimples on the thighs, buttocks, hips or abdomen. So what can you do to get rid of it?

The good news is that excellent results can be achieved through healthy eating and physical activity. So, time to pull on your sneakers and get moving with these forms of exercise that will help you kiss goodbye to orange peel skin!

©WENN



Exercise is essential to fight cellulite

#1: Yoga

A relaxing, whole-body exercise routine such as yoga - which works different body parts like the legs, abdomen, and buttocks - improves circulation and prevents fluid retention. It also helps reduce stress levels, which, in excess, can contribute to cellulite. The advantage of yoga is that exercises are drawn-out, allowing you to burn fat easily by slowly performing poses such as camel, chair or warrior. These are some of the most effective asanas that are beneficial for most areas of the body.

©WENN



Could Yoga be the right exercise for you? #2: Running o cardio

#2: Running or cardio



If you love cardio, running at least 30 minutes a day will help you get in shape, burn a ton of calories and destroy cellulite since it promotes consumption of adipose tissue as a source of energy. Remember, you can increase the duration of the exercise depending on your physical condition and stamina. You can also alternate running with climbing stairs, jumping rope or doing jumping jacks (jumping while raising your arms high and legs wide). All these are high-intensity exercises that raise your heart rate, improve circulation and strengthen your legs.

©WENN



High-intensity exercises can help prevent accumulation of adipose tissue

#3: Calisthenics

This involves using your own weight to work your muscles. And since you usually do it with other people - or your partner if you prefer - it's fun and sociable. A popular routine that promises results after just two weeks is the street workout, so-called as it's usually done in parks or squares using street furniture. It's more about working your muscle groups than about strength or effort. Push-ups, planks and squats are some common, effective exercises that will help blast orange peel skin.

©WENN



Squares or parks are a great place for a calisthenics routine

#4: Fitboxing

This is a combination of boxing, kickboxing, muay Thai and Crossfit - involving a wide range of movements. It's great for cellulite as you burn loads of calories - up to 1,000 an hour - and build strength, endurance, agility and coordination. And it helps release any stress you're holding in your body. A typical session begins with a 15-minute warm-up with cardio and toning exercises to get all the muscles moving. Then, continue with a boxing routine to music. For example, eight rounds of two minutes working with the bag, combined with eight exercises of one minute's training with bodyweight, then ten minutes of training with a rope, TRX, balls, etc. Finish with six minutes of toning and ten of stretching. This all-round routine will really get your body moving.

©WENN



Bust stress and orange peel skin

#5: HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)

Working your body in short but intense bursts is what it's all about. HIIT has become popular thanks to its effectiveness when it comes to building endurance and burning body fat, and, as such, is great for cellulite. A typical session combines moderate-to low with high-intensity intervals of aerobic exercise: jumps, squats, push-ups, jogging, etc. The aim is to raise your heart rate before lowering it again. HIIT can be done for between five to 45 minutes three times a week. Make sure you're in good physical shape, warm up before you start and use a stopwatch to control the intervals.

©WENN



Beating cellulite doesn't have to take hours

There's no shortage of fun ways to keep cellulite under control. Make sure you plan your exercise routine according to your ability and follow a healthy lifestyle to be your best you. Yes, you can!

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...