Cardi B is one celebrity who is not afraid to show her true skin. Whether it’s through her music or fashion choices, the 27-year-old rapper is always revealing her true self to her million of fans. But it’s not just about a new outfit or a new lyric—the A-lister also bares it all when it comes to her beauty routine.

Cardi is always dressed to the nines in her social media posts. However, she will also occasionally give fans a glimpse of her life without all the glam, sharing pictures and videos of herself wearing zero makeup.

To celebrate this queen, we’ve rounded up the most memorable moments Cardi went for a zero makeup look!