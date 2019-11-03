Penelope Cruz is inspiring our next hair appointment with her latest short 'do

There's no denying bob haircuts are an elegant and ageless trend! Of course, Latina celebrities have already been transitioning to shorter locks for fall for a bolder statement. Whether you’re ready to embrace the big chop or want to take an inch or two off your hair, Puerto Rican singer Jennifer Lopez, Dominican rapper Cardi B and, most recently, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz are proving what an alluring sharp cut can do for a woman’s face. Just take a look at Penelope's latest look that'll inspire you to book your next hair appointment.

©@penelopecruzoficial



The Spanish actress posing for her latest jewelry campaign

From starring on FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Donatella to hitting the runway at Chanel's fashion show, Penelope has been involved in many exciting projects this year. Now, the mother of two is adding jewerly designer to her already impressive resume. The actress announced the news of the latest jewelry collaboration by sharing a photo of herself dripping in diamonds with the chicest bob haircut ever. Though the campaign was all about the new jewels and gems, it's safe to say her newest hairdo stole the show.

©GettyImages



Penelope shows off her longer locks

Though it remains unclear whether the big chop is permanent or just a wig to spice up the star's look, we're praying she'll embrace this length. Known for her long and gorgeous brunette locks, Penelope’s fans showered her with love and praises for her recent hair transformation. Of course, we're just as in love with this new look as the rest of the world.

Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...