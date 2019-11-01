Maintaining a matte complexion throughout the day is no longer a problem thanks to specialized products that aim to give you impeccable skin.Lele Pons' makeup artist, Jose Figueroa, uses foundation for oily skin to enhance the influencer's makeup, such as NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49) which gives all-over coverage for velvety skin, as he explained to Refinery29.

Need a good-quality foundation for oily skin, but that won't break the bank? Well, the good news is you can pick up a similar product at the drugstore for less than $15. Let's take a look!