With a name worthy of a chemistry textbook, this active element derived from vitamin B3 is one of the most revolutionary ingredients in the world of cosmetics. Present in many serums on the market, niacinamide promises to protect, repair, and illuminate your face's skin.

It has so many benefits that it is competing head-to-head with other components such as retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. Niacinamide helps to serve as a natural barrier for your skin. It also reduces inflammation, helps eliminate spots, and it controls the oils produced by the sebaceous glands, which is ideal for those suffering from acne problems.

Here you have a selection of niacinamide-based serums - remember that because of its high concentration of active ingredients, serums are ideal for penetrating the deepest layers of your skin- that you can incorporate to your skincare routine and start feeling the benefits of this miraculous ingredient.